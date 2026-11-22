The Seattle Seahawks have found starters near the top of recent drafts. One team writer sees far less to celebrate beyond those early selections.

In a Nov. 21 post on X, Seaside Joe questioned the return on general manager John Schneider’s picks since 2024. The Seahawks newsletter account counted 27 selections and named just four players who had reached at least 40% of their unit’s snaps this season.

Its sharpest judgment concerned the players chosen after No. 35 overall. Only one, tight end AJ Barner, earned a notable endorsement.

“Barner the only pick after 35 you could call a hit right now,” Seaside Joe wrote.

Seahawks Draft Criticism Centers on Picks Beyond the Top 35

Seaside Joe listed Byron Murphy II, Barner, Grey Zabel and Nick Emmanwori as the four players above that snap threshold.

“Early picks: good,” the account wrote.

The draft positions help explain that contrast. Seattle selected Murphy at No. 16 in 2024. Zabel went No. 18 in 2025, followed by Emmanwori at No. 35. Barner arrived in the fourth round, at No. 121, in 2024, according to the team’s draft history.

The post placed three more selections in the 25% to 40% range: cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, defensive lineman Rylie Mills and receiver Tory Horton.

Those players represent the later rounds Schneider needs to supplement his early selections. Pritchett was a fifth-round choice in 2024. Mills and Horton joined Seattle in the fifth round a year later.

Seattle also invested earlier picks in players outside the post’s two snap groups. The 2025 class included tight end Elijah Arroyo at No. 50 and quarterback Jalen Milroe at No. 92.

The criticism brings up a fair examination about how much help Seattle has received from those picks.

Snap share alone, though, leaves room for a fuller assessment since injuries, positional rotations and established starters can limit a young player’s workload.

AJ Barner Stands Out as Seahawks’ Fourth-Round Success

Barner hands Schneider a clear answer to part of that criticism.

Seattle found him well outside the premium draft slots.

When the Seahawks drafted Barner out of Michigan, he had just finished a national championship season. He caught 22 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown that year.

“I’m here to win championships,” Barner said upon his selection.

Seattle has since done that. In an Oct. 28 mailbag, Seahawks.com’s John Boyle noted that the team won the previous season’s Super Bowl with Zabel starting at guard.

That result gives the discussion understandable context. Schneider’s roster construction produced a championship, and several recent picks helped form that team.

Anyway, sustained success requires players behind the headliners to earn larger roles.

And for now, its obvious answer past No. 35 is Barner.