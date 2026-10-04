NFL Rumors: Trade Talk Names Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, Falcons Tua Tagovailoa & More Vets

NFL rumors are swirling about possible trades as the season hits the one-month mark, and the story so far has been quarterback injuries. The Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings are just some of the teams who have witnessed their starting quarterback miss time.

Yet, the sad reality of the NFL is that more quarterback injuries are likely to come. The Commanders already witnessed this after Marcus Mariota sustained an early injury in Week 4 with Jayden Daniels still sidelined.

All this makes some NFL team’s backup quarterbacks as valuable commodities.

Potential quarterbacks to keep an eye on amid trade rumors include Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders, Dallas Cowboys Sam Howell and Atlanta Falcons Tua Tagovailoa among others.

As a reminder, teams have until the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern to strike a deal.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest NFL trade rumors.

NFL Trade Rumors: Browns Would ‘Welcome’ Deal for QB Shedeur Sanders, Says Insider

Deshaun Watson is not exactly a fan favorite in Cleveland, but the quarterback is doing enough to help the Browns win games. This puts the status of Shedeur Sanders in doubt.

Cleveland also has Dillon Gabriel who could be used as another trade chip. As for Sanders’ future, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Browns would “would probably welcome a deal at the right price.”

The question is what is the right price for a former fifth-round draft pick with minimal NFL experience? Minnesota was only able to land a fifth rounder from New York for JJ McCarthy, who is a former top-10 pick.

There is no shortage of teams who need a quarterback, but there does not appear to be a premium price emerging amid trade talks.

Could the Falcons Trade QB Tua Tagovailoa Amid Michael Penix Jr.’s Return?

The hope for Tagovailoa was that the former Miami Dolphins quarterback could hit the reset button on his career with a stop in Atlanta. Instead, Tagovailoa’s brief tenure with the Falcons has been so bad there were rumors that Atlanta could cut ties with the former touted signal-caller.

For now, Tagovailoa’s roster spot appears safe as the Falcons backup with Michael Penix Jr. returning. Tagovailoa looked dismal in limited preseason action and sustained an injury which prompted the veteran to miss the start of the season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Tagovailoa as the Falcons’ most desirable trade asset. Keep in mind, Atlanta is not trading Bijan Robinson, Drake London or their other star players.

“If the Falcons believe that Penix is ready to be ‘the guy’ and can put them back in the playoff hunt, then Tagovailoa might be the most expendable player on the roster who actually has any trade value—Cooper Rush, who started and performed poorly in Weeks 1 and 2, probably does not,” Knox wrote in an October 3, story titled, “Every NFL Team’s Most Sensible Trade Asset Ahead of Week 4.”

NFL Trade Rumors Are Quieting for Maxx Crosby Amid Raiders Hot Start

There has been plenty of speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders would re-open trade talks for Maxx Crosby after a presumed slow start. Yet, the Raiders are a perfect 3-0 heading into Week 4.

Barring a complete meltdown, it appears the Raiders will be in the hunt for a potential AFC playoff spot. This would indicate that the Raiders’ reunion with Crosby after a failed offseason trade could be permanent.

NFL Rumors: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. & Chargers Pass Rusher Khalil Mack Named as Trade Candidates

It is not just quarterbacks who could be on the move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Dan Graziano released his early list of the top trade candidates and struggling Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. along with Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack are among the intriguing options.

“The perception of Harrison from people around the league is that he isn’t a fit in an Arizona offense that prioritizes (Trey) McBride as its top target, and that has led some teams to think he might be available,” Graziano noted in an October 2, article titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline early look: Candidates to move, key teams, predictions.”

“For their part, the Cardinals have given no indication that they are eager or even interested in trading Harrison.”