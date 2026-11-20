The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) are gearing up for a massive showdown Sunday night in Mexico City against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2).

On a positive note for the 49ers, it seems veteran wide receiver Mike Evans has a good opportunity to play Sunday after missing the last three games due to Achilles tendinitis.

Evans returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity, and his status Friday will tell a lot about whether he’ll make his return against the Vikings or potentially wait another week.

Brock Purdy Drops Honest Quote on Evans

Speaking to the media Thursday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy seemed elated about how Evans looked in practice on his first day back. Purdy said Evans looked like the same player he’s been throwing to all season.

“I thought he looked great,” Purdy said. “He looked just like good ol’ Mike from what I’ve been throwing to him all year. Obviously for me, I’m extremely encouraged by it. Gonna go back and watch the film to see how it all looked. Just my initial thoughts, he looked great out there.”

Brock Purdy was asked how Mike Evans looked at practice today: “I thought he looked great. He looked just like good ol’ Mike from what I’ve been throwing to him all year. Obviously for me, I’m extremely encouraged by it. Gonna go back and watch the film to see how it all looked. Just my initial thoughts, he looked great out there.” — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 19, 2026

Evans’ Strong Connection With Purdy

If there’s an easy quarterback to transition to playing with, Purdy is going to be at the top of that list.

Everyone who seems to enter the San Francisco offense gels very quickly with Purdy. While that’s partially due to head coach Kyle Shanahan and his elite play-calling abilities, Purdy has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league since the 49ers drafted him in 2022.

In his 13th NFL season, Evans has seen it all and played with just about every type of quarterback. He quickly built a connection with Purdy in Week 1.

Across the six games Evans played, he hauled in 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He was on pace to go well over 1,000 yards before the nagging Achilles injury.