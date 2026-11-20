The San Francisco 49ers offense is coming off a 46-point performance against the Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 10. However, racking up 46 points against the Minnesota Vikings might be a little more challenging.

Minnesota only allowed 10 points in their Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers and have only allowed two teams to score over 20 points on them this season. As a result, the Niners offense will be in for a major challenge.

Ahead of the Week 11 game between the 49ers and Vikings, George Kittle spoke to the media to share his thoughts on Minnesota’s defense.

“Coach Flores, that defensive staff and those players, you can just see they play with so much confidence,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 19. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Their offense has been kind of struggling throughout until last week when they got Kirk back, but their defense has just been humming and humming and humming.”

George Kittle: Vikings Defense Haven’t Been Exposed

The Vikings will be bringing the pressure and looking to repeat their eight-sack and four-takeaway performance as they made life challenging for Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 10.

Moreover, the Minnesota defense leads the league with 37 team sacks, so 49ers QB Brock Purdy will have to prepare for the pressure he’ll be facing. Kittle notes that typically, a defense this late in the season can begin to show weaknesses for opposing offenses to attack.

However, that’s not the case with the Vikings’ defense, as their only weakness to this point was not getting enough offensive help, leading to their two losses.

“Usually, when you’re going against a team that is the No. 1-ranked defense through the first couple of weeks of the season, they might get exposed once,” Kittle added. “They haven’t been exposed one time. They’re really good on third down. They make everything chaotic.

“What I personally see from this year, as opposed to other years, is that they’re as confident as they were two years ago with Sam Darnold, when they won 14 games. They’re just so confident in their scheme and their abilities to hit people, make plays, and make you mess up. They play without hesitation. It’s really cool to see. Hopefully, it’s fun to play against, but that remains to be determined.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy Will Be Key Against Minnesota Defense

Meanwhile, 49ers general manager John Lynch recently explained how much responsibility falls on Purdy’s shoulders to read opposing defenses and keep the 49ers offense operating smoothly, a challenge that awaits him against the Vikings.

“Lots of times, a couple plays are called, and it’s Brock’s job to identify what they’re doing defensively and get us in the right call. He does that seamlessly, and a lot is put on him,” Lynch said during a Nov. 19 appearance on KNBR. “I just can’t say enough about Brock. Brock can play on time and rhythm, and he can also create and make things happen, as we saw the other day.

“You saw all of it on full display. He’s playing at an incredibly high level, and it’s just really what we’ve come to expect. He’s having an unbelievable season, and he knows the challenge he’ll have this week against Minnesota.”