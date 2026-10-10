It won’t be long before the NFL trade deadline nears. The Philadelphia Eagles already showed their willingness to deal by sending out Cam Jurgens for draft compensation from the Baltimore Ravens.

As the season plays out, some Eagles-related trade suggestions have involved a deal for a wide receiver. Since the Eagles shipped out their All-Pro AJ Brown back in June, some writers believe that another target for Jalen Hurts would be useful.

One of the most recognizable names hitting the block this season is the Arizona Cardinals youngster, Marvin Harrison Jr. It’s unclear how motivated the Cardinals are to move him, but teams are reportedly trying to see what it would take to make it happen.

The NFL insider Tom Pelissero put a rumored price tag on Harrison Jr’s services, and it’s one that will certainly keep the Eagles looking elsewhere if they are in the market for a new pass-catcher.

3-Year NFL WR Gets Rumored Trade Price That Eagles Must Avoid

“The Cardinals are getting trade calls on WR Marvin Harrison Jr., but he won’t come cheap,” Pelissero wrote on X. “League sources say Arizona would want a second-round pick and more to consider dealing the former No. 4 pick.”

Philadelphia’s front office is aggressive when it comes to making deals. Howie Roseman isn’t one to shy away from paying a steep price as long as there is proven value in the return.

When the Eagles picked up AJ Brown back in 2022, they sent a first-round pick and a third-round pick. At the time, Brown had three seasons of experience under his belt, with two of those seasons exceeding 1,000 yards. During his third season, he racked up 869 yards, but played in just 13 games.

Brown was already a proven Pro Bowler. The price tag was warranted based on what he had already shown in the league. Harrison’s situation is different. As a rookie, Harrison produced 885 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

Since then, there’s been a regression. In 2025, he appeared in 12 games, producing 608 yards and four touchdowns. In four games this season, Harrison has just five catches for 85 yards and one score.

Of course, the situation matters. Arizona isn’t a strong team, but plenty of star wideouts have still packed on production in bad situations. Harrison simply hasn’t been a difference-maker.

Eagles WR Depth

When healthy, the Eagles’ current group of wideouts has shown some promise. DeVonta Smith is a clear No. 1.

As for Dontayvion Wicks, he has caught 12 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in four games. As a No. 2, he’s been promising. Then, there’s Darius Cooper, who has found the end zone three times in four games with just 10 targets.

Don’t put it past Howie Roseman to take advantage of a good deal if there is a bargain on the table, but Harrison’s tag is steep. The Eagles are better off looking at other positions if they want to make more deals.

Marvin Harrison Jr. On The Move?

That’s the word! ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to X on Saturday shortly after Harrison’s trade price was revealed to suggest that Harrison is going to get traded.

For what and to whom? That’s still in question.

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport],” Schefter wrote on X.

“The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

Now, the NFL is just waiting on the destination.