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3-Year NFL WR Gets Rumored Trade Price That Eagles Must Avoid

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Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 09: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 09, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

It won’t be long before the NFL trade deadline nears. The Philadelphia Eagles already showed their willingness to deal by sending out Cam Jurgens for draft compensation from the Baltimore Ravens.

As the season plays out, some Eagles-related trade suggestions have involved a deal for a wide receiver. Since the Eagles shipped out their All-Pro AJ Brown back in June, some writers believe that another target for Jalen Hurts would be useful.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – JULY 26: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on July 26, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of the most recognizable names hitting the block this season is the Arizona Cardinals youngster, Marvin Harrison Jr. It’s unclear how motivated the Cardinals are to move him, but teams are reportedly trying to see what it would take to make it happen.

The NFL insider Tom Pelissero put a rumored price tag on Harrison Jr’s services, and it’s one that will certainly keep the Eagles looking elsewhere if they are in the market for a new pass-catcher.

3-Year NFL WR Gets Rumored Trade Price That Eagles Must Avoid

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after his teams 7-31 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“The Cardinals are getting trade calls on WR Marvin Harrison Jr., but he won’t come cheap,” Pelissero wrote on X. “League sources say Arizona would want a second-round pick and more to consider dealing the former No. 4 pick.”

Philadelphia’s front office is aggressive when it comes to making deals. Howie Roseman isn’t one to shy away from paying a steep price as long as there is proven value in the return.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – JULY 26: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on July 26, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When the Eagles picked up AJ Brown back in 2022, they sent a first-round pick and a third-round pick. At the time, Brown had three seasons of experience under his belt, with two of those seasons exceeding 1,000 yards. During his third season, he racked up 869 yards, but played in just 13 games.

Brown was already a proven Pro Bowler. The price tag was warranted based on what he had already shown in the league. Harrison’s situation is different. As a rookie, Harrison produced 885 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

Since then, there’s been a regression. In 2025, he appeared in 12 games, producing 608 yards and four touchdowns. In four games this season, Harrison has just five catches for 85 yards and one score.

Of course, the situation matters. Arizona isn’t a strong team, but plenty of star wideouts have still packed on production in bad situations. Harrison simply hasn’t been a difference-maker.

Eagles WR Depth

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When healthy, the Eagles’ current group of wideouts has shown some promise. DeVonta Smith is a clear No. 1.

As for Dontayvion Wicks, he has caught 12 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in four games. As a No. 2, he’s been promising. Then, there’s Darius Cooper, who has found the end zone three times in four games with just 10 targets.

Don’t put it past Howie Roseman to take advantage of a good deal if there is a bargain on the table, but Harrison’s tag is steep. The Eagles are better off looking at other positions if they want to make more deals.

Marvin Harrison Jr. On The Move?

Arizona Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp
GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – JUNE 09: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals practices in the mandatory minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

That’s the word! ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to X on Saturday shortly after Harrison’s trade price was revealed to suggest that Harrison is going to get traded.

For what and to whom? That’s still in question.

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport],” Schefter wrote on X.

“The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

Now, the NFL is just waiting on the destination.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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