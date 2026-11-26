Although Jeremiah Trotter Jr. landed plenty of praise for his progress throughout the offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles, it wasn’t clear that he would become a key player for the defense in 2026.

At the start of the season, the Eagles were more focused on Zack Baun and the development of the former first-round pick, Jihaad Campbell.

But as Trotter continued to thrive, he couldn’t be denied. Sure, setbacks helped him get more opportunities than expected, but he made it difficult for the Eagles to take him off the field.

Pro Football Focus’ rundown of grades for top linebackers in the league this season suggests that the Eagles potentially have a budding star in their 2024 fifth-round pick.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Grades Out As Top 10

He’s not the best-rest linebacker in Eagles green, but Trotter is next on the list.

According to PFF, Trotter grades out at 74.5 for this season so far. He trails Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.

At the start of the season, Trotter played strictly on special teams. It wasn’t until Week 4 that he got significant playing time on defense.

His snaps were limited to just 35% in two out of the next three games, but then Trotter played in at least 90% of the defensive snaps over the past three games.

This season, Trotter has 64 tackles, with three going for a loss. He got to the quarterback with two hits and landed a half-sack.

With Zack Baun out for at least four games, Trotter won’t be going anywhere as long as he’s healthy. He’ll get a chance to keep building and show the Eagles that he was a steal of a pick at No. 155 out of Clemson in 2024.