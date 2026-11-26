In what’s become a familiar sight to Philadelphia Eagles fans in recent years, America was treated to another tense sideline moment from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the first half of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This time, the back-and-forth was with third-year running back Will Shipley and All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, with Shipley catching the brunt of Sirianni’s wrath.

“Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and RB Will Shipley get into a back-and-forth after a failed 4th down play,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Will Shipley and Saquon Barkley appeared to get into it with Nick Sirianni on the sideline,” NFL on ESPN wrote on its official X account.

The Eagles are 3-7 after a Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, following a 7-game losing streak.

Preseason Prediction: Sirianni Fired After Season

“The Giants Collective: A Show About the New York Giants” made a wild preseason prediction in May that Sirianni would be fired after a Week 18 road loss to the Giants.

That might actually be in play.

“The (Week 18 game) game gets Nick Sirianni fired,” TGC’s BadDog Sports (not his real name) said. “That’s my hot take … I think the Giants win this game, I think it puts us at 10-7, I think that gets us a wildcard … This game could knock the Eagles out of playoff contention … and I don’t even think Eagles fans really like Nick Sirianni … I really do (think Sirianni would be fired), at least I’m hoping, I’m hopeful, it’s (expletive) May … We put the pitchfork in his ass & God would that be the sweetest (expletive) ever.”

Nick Sirianni Oversees Wild Success, Wild Drama

In 6 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach since being hired in 2021, Sirianni has made the playoffs each of his first 5 seasons and played in 2 Super Bowls, winning it all after the 2024 season and coming just a few plays away from winning it all following the 2022 season.

In normal circumstances, that would be about as secure a job as an NFL head coach would have, but having Sirianni as head coach has been anything but normal.

Over those 5 seasons, Sirianni has overseen a Peyton Place-esque roster with all of the great twists and turns of any soap opera, and more often than not, the 44-year-old Jamestown, New York, native has been at the center of it.

In December 2024, Eagles security honcho Big Dom DiSandro stepped in and separated Sirianni from Washington Commanders tight end and former Eagles star Zach Ertz during a confrontation following a regular-season game.

In 2025, Fox Sports aired a video of Sirianni being separated from a group of game officials by DiSandro at halftime of a Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the final game of last season, a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round, it was Big Dom who stepped in between Sirianni and NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown during a heated sideline confrontation right before halftime.

Let’s also not forget the 1 time Sirianni actually turned on his own fans — after a 20-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns — which was at least followed promptly by a sort-of apology from the head coach.