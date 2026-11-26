The Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles are facing the Dallas Cowboys in the traditional middle game of the Thanksgiving bout.

Having already seen Saquon Barkley leave the game early with a hand injury, the Eagles suffered another blow to their offensive setup in the form of tight end Dallas Goedert.

The team’s official X account posted that Goedert was questionable to return after going out in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Late on in the second quarter, reports subsequently surfaced that Goedert had been ruled out.

Dallas Goedert Ruled Out With a Shoulder Injury

“Dallas Goedert OUT with a shoulder injury.” Jane Slater reported on Thursday afternoon. “Starting corner, RB, TE all out now for the Eagles before the half”.

Joe Milton has managed to keep the Eagles alive despite the defense conceding three scores in the first half, with DeVonta Smith being his clear top target.

Already on the day Smith has 4 receptions for 95 yards.

And without Barkley and Goedert, and with rookie Makai Lemon’s contributions once again limited with 3 catches for just 16 yards, the former 10th overall pick will likely be heavily relied upon come the second half, in the passing game.

Who Will Step Up After Dallas Goedert’s Injury

Without Goedert, Eagles legend Zach Ertz; returning to Philadelphia after nearly five years away; will see the bulk of snaps at tight end, alongside former Los Angeles Ram Johnny Mundt.

At 3-7, the Eagles are still not technically out of the race for the NFC East, with division leaders, the New York Giants, sitting at just 6-3-1.

But a loss today to Dallas could all but end Philadelphia’s playoff hopes. With no Goedert, that job now becomes a bit more daunting.