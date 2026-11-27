The Philadelphia Eagles Couldn’t make it out of the Thanksgiving game with a handful of injury scares. The veteran tight end Dallas Goedert was on the injury report early, as he left the game during the first half.

When he came off the field, Goedert had just one catch for nine yards. The team noted that he was questionable to return due to a shoulder injury.

Shortly after the Eagles deemed Goedert questionable, he was officially ruled out for the rest of the game. Although Goedert is typically a reliable target for the Eagles, Joe Milton’s 331-yard game didn’t include much production from the tight end position.

The Eagles ended up squeezing out a shocking 39-38 comeback win over the Cowboys that they can feel good about. However, they’ll still worry about the status of Goedert moving forward.

Dallas Goedert Injury Update

After the game, reporters saw Dallas Goedert sporting a sling.

It’s unclear what the veteran tight end is dealing with exactly. The Eagles have a few days before they have to address it.

Unfortunately, that’s not Goedert’s first setback this season. During the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, Goedert left the game early with a knee injury. He would miss two games in a row, returning for Week 5.

Goedert played in every game since then. Leading up to the Dallas game, Goedert had eight games under his belt. He caught 32 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns.

After the short week, the Eagles will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals for Week 12.