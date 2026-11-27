It’s been a season to forget for the Philadelphia Eagles, and what happened on Thanksgiving isn’t helping.

The Eagles were already without quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clot). Then they lost cornerback Cooper DeJean (concussion) and tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) early against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Then running back Saquon Barkley was next. He headed to the medical tent around the end of the first quarter with an apparent left hand injury. The Eagles listed Barkley as questionable to return with a stinger.

However, a sideline clip has fans worried it’s something much worse.

Saquon Barkley Appears to Say ‘I Broke It’ on Sideline

Fox’s cameras caught Barkley shaking out his left hand on the sideline. Some viewers believe he can be seen saying “I broke it” in the clip.

“Did Saquon Barkley say ‘I broke it’ after shaking his hand?” Underdog NFL posted on X. The clip had racked up nearly 360,000 views within the hour.

The reaction was a mixed bag of concern and frustration from fans.

“Damn he has had rough season,” one fan said.

“Not Saquon AGAIN 😭,” another replied.

“He has the worst injury luck,” a third fan noted.

“Eagles breaking point has been reached!” quipped another.

“That [expletive] fragile Iont know y eagles ain’t shut down star players 2 game ago,” one user stated.

“This mf made of glass,” another user scoffed.

“Wish they could just let him rest if they are 100% out of the playoff race,” replied another user.

“Dudes pissing me off. Leaves every game hurt and does nothing. Just sit out and get healthy at this point,” one fan exclaimed.

Eagles Give Official Saquon Barkley Injury Update

The Eagles’ official word was a stinger, not a fracture. Barkley also didn’t seem ready to call it a day.

“Saquon Barkley is questionable to return with a stinger,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X. “He just got out of the medical tent after a lengthy visit.”

“The broadcast says Barkley is lobbying to go back in and the trainers aren’t giving him his helmet,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote.

Berman later added that Barkley was “animated on the sideline” but still “not holding a helmet.”

This isn’t new territory for Barkley either. He suffered a stinger on the first play of the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans and was also seen flexing his left hand afterward.

“Nerve things are scary. It’s football. It’s not the first stinger I ever got. Won’t be the last, but some are worse than others,” Barkley said at the time. “And most important thing, our trainers do a really good job of protecting. Sometimes the trainers gotta protect you from yourself.”

Saquon Barkley’s Injuries Keep Piling Up

This is the fifth game this season that Barkley has been forced out of with an injury.

The former All-Pro suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed the next two games. He came back for the first matchup with Dallas on Monday night. But he hurt his back overcompensating for the hamstring and played just 10 snaps.

Then came Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Barkley ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries before leaving in the fourth quarter with a left arm issue. The Eagles later listed it as a neck injury. Still, he practiced fully on Wednesday and came off the injury report for Thursday.

That didn’t last long. Barkley had just seven yards on five carries before exiting, and Will Shipley took over in the backfield.