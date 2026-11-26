The Philadelphia Eagles saw one star player after another go down with injuries in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, with NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley forced out of the game with a stinger following injuries to tight end Dallas Goedert and cornerback Cooper DeJean.

“Saquon Barkley is questionable to return with a stinger,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X. “He just got out of the medical tent after a lengthy visit.”

Barkley entered the game with the stinger issue pre-existing — it’s the fifth game he’s had to leave this year with an injury.

“Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on his official X account. “He has been dealing with a stinger.”

“Saquon Barkley is now dealing with a stinger,” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt wrote on X. “His return is questionable. Will Shipley in there to start this drive.”

The Eagles, 3-7, trailed 14-3 when Barkley was injured.

Injury Followed Bizarre Shouting Match

Barkley’s injury followed a bizarre sideline shouting match between Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, running back Will Shipley, and Barkley.

“Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and RB Will Shipley get into a back-and-forth after a failed 4th down play,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Will Shipley and Saquon Barkley appeared to get into it with Nick Sirianni on the sideline,” NFL on ESPN wrote on its official X account.

Barkley’s Gutsy Effort Shows Dedication to Craft

One thing no one can question after this season is the determination of Barkley, who has continued to play through injuries since Week 1.

“Think it’s very possible if this is another stinger for Saquon Barkley that we don’t see him again this season,” MB Fantasy Life’s Zain Dhanani wrote on his official X account on Thurday. “Just a brutal year for the Eagles overall and little incentive for him to play with the associated risks involved with how frequently this has happened.”