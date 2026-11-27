The Joe Milton and DeVonta Smith connection would shine brightly in the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Both players had their best performance of the season by far. While DeVonta Smith finished the game with 200 yards in the receiving game, he has some notable injury concerns moving forward.

Late in the game, Smith attempted to catch a deep pass from Milton and took a hard fall on his back. The veteran wide receiver was down for a bit and needed help walking off the field.

It seemed Smith’s night could be over after that, but a trip to the medical tent didn’t result in him being ruled out. Smith was still in pain, but he continued to play. He finished the game, helping the Eagles secure a 39-38 comeback win in Dallas.

DeVonta Smith Could Be Dealing With More Concerns

When Smith was spotted in the locker room after Thursday’s win in Dallas, multiple reporters pointed out just how much pain he was in. PHLY’s EJ Smith even added that there might be more than one injury that Smith is battling after that one.

“Can’t believe DeVonta Smith finished that game, let alone finished with 200 receiving yards,” Smith wrote on X. “He can barely walk in the postgame locker room. Looks like his tailbone is the reason why, but looks like he’s dealing with more than one injury. Tough as nails.”

“Just getting up from the locker room. Much excitement from the comeback. Players were awestruck about what Joe Milton did. Considerable admiration for DeVonta Smith, who couldn’t even take his socks off on his own after the game,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman said. “No matter how this season turns out, they’ll remember tonight.”

The Eagles didn’t have any updates on DeVonta Smith’s injury after the game. The fact that he could finish and walk around without assistance was a positive sign. However, there will be additional testing before the Eagles start preparing for the Arizona Cardinals next week.

Smith’s tailbone will be the focus, but his hamstring has also given him problems all season long. Dating back to training camp, Smith struggled to stay healthy.

After he appeared in the Eagles’ first three games of the season, DeVonta Smith missed two straight weeks. He returned for the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, then missed a handful of games after re-aggravating his setback.

Last week, Smith caught five passes for 41 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Dallas, he reeled in 11 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.