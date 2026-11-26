Before Joe Milton was named the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback, he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

In the eyes of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Milton is still a part of the team.

“It will be very fun,” Prescott told reporters, regarding Thursday’s game, which features Prescott versus Milton.

“Joe knows how I feel about it. He’s still a Cowboy… He’s still a Cowboy and I’m hoping that he helps us out. I’m going to do my part and wish him a healthy and safe game.”

Prescott’s comments were sort of odd, but perhaps that’s his way of hoping that Milton has a tough day in the office, while remaining healthy.

Obviously, a bad Joe Milton game simply benefits the Cowboys.

Prescott and the Cowboys are still hoping to land a spot in the NFL Playoffs this season, so they don’t want to see Milton pull off the upset.

Joe Milton’s Eagles Run So Far

Milton just wrapped up his second start with the Eagles.

His first game against the New York Giants featured 18-for-34 throwing, totaling 169 yards. The Eagles came up short against the Giants with a 19-11 loss.

In the following game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Milton didn’t throw as much. He completed 11 of his 21 passes for 141 yards.

Thursday marks the third official start of Milton’s career.

Dak Prescott This Season

Heading into Thursday’s game, Prescott has thrown 420 times this year.

The Cowboys’ quarterback completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,049 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Cowboys are 5-6 on the season. They are right on the heels of the New York Giants, who improved to 6-3 this season.