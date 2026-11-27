During the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ stunning comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys, the young running back Will Shipley seemingly got into it with the head coach, Nick Sirianni, on the sideline after a failed fourth-down play.

Cameras caught the two talking and clearly disagreeing about something. The moment was a little heated, and eventually included the veteran running back Saquon Barkley.

The “blowup” on the sideline didn’t last long, but it was a strong talking point from the game, especially since Sirianni has been under a microscope this season, with it being a disappointing year for the Eagles.

Will Shipley Takes On Questions About The Situation

Reporters in Dallas, Texas, attempted to get some more information on the situation after the Eagles’ 39-38 win over the Cowboys.

Shipley took the moment to make a Thanksgiving joke, comparing Nick Sirianni to the “drunk uncle” while spending a holiday with your family.

“Just like all family on Thanksgiving, man, we were just arguing about politics,” Shipley told reporters, according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

“The drunk uncle – emotions got high, but at the end of the day, just two competitive people getting after it. I got so much love for Coach Nick.”

When a reporter followed up to ask what the disagreement was about, Shipley wasn’t willing to answer.

“I’m not going to get into it,” the running back said.

Will Shipley vs Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles didn’t get too much out of Saquon Barkley on Thursday.

Heading into the game, Barkley had an additional injury concern. During the Eagles’ recent win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Barkley suffered a neck injury.

He suited up and played on Thursday, but took on just five carries for seven yards. Shipley ended up with more work, producing 46 yards with 10 carries.

The Eagles didn’t rely too much on their ground game. The deep pass was working for Joe Milton, who threw for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Eagles made it out with a 4-7 record after defeating the Cowboys 39-38.