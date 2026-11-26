The Philadelphia Eagles lost a major piece of their defense in the first quarter of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys when NFL All-Pro slot cornerback Cooper DeJean was forced out after colliding with running back Javonte Williams.

The injury occurred on the game’s opening drive.

“Cooper DeJean is heading indoors,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X. “The independent neurologist was in the blue medical tent with DeJean, indicating they were likely checking for a concussion.”

He was ruled out of the game just minutes after returning to the locker room.

“Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruled out with a concussion,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

“Eagles DB Cooper DeJean has been ruled out today due to a concussion,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

DeJean’s Play Takes Big Step Back in 2026

After winning a Super Bowl as a rookie in 2024, then earning NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2025, DeJean’s play has seemingly regressed in 2026.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put DeJean at the top of his list of NFL veterans who could use a “change of scenery” with a trade in 2027, targeting the Buffalo Bills as the prime target.

“If Buffalo comes up short in the playoffs yet again, general manager Brandon Beane will have to make a splash on the trade market to fix things,” Kay wrote on November 25. “Cooper DeJean should be atop Beane’s wish list, as the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback has potential to be an impact talent in Buffalo’s secondary. He also happens to be in need of a change of scenery after suffering a severe regression in Year 3 of his NFL career.”

Eagles Probably Won’t Pay Mitchell & DeJean

Both NFL All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean are eligible for lucrative contract extensions following the 2026 season — the third season for both players — although it’s hard to see the Eagles coughing up the cash for both.

When it comes to Mitchell, it’s easy to project what that contract might be. That extension will likely be in the range of the 4-year, $135 million extension signed by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez or the 4-year, $132 million extension signed by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon—the two highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

For DeJean, who will probably want a deal worth at least $10-15 million per year, the juice might be worth the squeeze even at a reduced rate.