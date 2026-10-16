Whether the Philadelphia Eagles operate as buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline will depend on how their next couple of games play out.

Either way, the Eagles are going to have to tab some players as available in the coming weeks if they want to make a deal or two.

While listing out five potential trade candidates, Eagles On SI’s Ed Kracz suggested the defensive end AJ Epenesa as a possible candidate,

Eagles’ 7-Year NFL Vet That Nobody Is Talking About Tabbed As Trade Candidate

In this case, Epenesa could get moved no matter which direction the Eagles are moving.

As Kracz noted, “he’s probably expendable, but the return wouldn’t be much.” Everybody else listed is more of a big swing–one that you take only if you’re sure that the Super Bowl is out of the question this year.

Epenesa wasn’t brought to the Eagles with sky-high expectations. the veteran defensive end was added for depth purposes, as the Eagles knew that Nolan Smith and the trade pickup Jonathan Greenard would start. Meanwhile, Jalyx Hunt has been a riser in the building over the years.

The 28-year-old Epenesa was a solid low-risk addition for the Eagles before they reached training camp in 2026.

AJ Epenesa’s NFL Career

In 2020, Epenesa was picked up by the Buffalo Bills with the 54th overall pick (Round 2). Over six seasons, he appeared in 91 games, making 19 starts.

Epenesa racked up 135 tackles over that time, with 29 going for a loss. He also racked up 24.0 sacks. In coverage, he deflected 17 passes and produced four interceptions.

Over four games with the Eagles, Epenesa has logged four tackles and one pass deflection. His workload could increase as the Eagles could be down Greenard and Hunt against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. However, don’t expect the Eagles to hold on if there is a team out there interested in taking a chance on Epenesa.