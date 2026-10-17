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Eagles Add Another Ex-Cowboys Player vs Panthers

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Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 04: Jaydon Blue #23 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a first quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Week 6 battle against the Carolina Panthers.

The offense will look quite different this week, considering the starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for at least the next four weeks due to a blood clot.

Beyond Hurts, the Eagles’ backfield remains very short-handed. Saquon Barkley has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles have been without Tank Bigsby since last week, and the trend will continue as he’s on the injured reserve.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In London, Will Shipley was the last player to deal with a setback. The team also sent him to the IR earlier in the week.

The Eagles already had Dameon Pierce signed to the 53-man roster after they sent Bigsby to the IR two weeks back. Carson Steele is also in the mix.

On Saturday, the Eagles also added the former Dallas Cowboys running back, Jaydon Blue.

Eagles Add Another Ex-Cowboys Player vs Panthers

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 04: Jaydon Blue #23 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a first quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“Eagles officially placed QB Jalen Hurts on injured reserve and signed RB Jaydon Blue to their active roster,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“OLB Keyshawn James-Newby and S Cole Wisniewski have been elevated for the game.”

Blue has been around the Eagles since early September. When the Cowboys finalized their final roster after the preseason, Blue didn’t make the cut. The Eagles signed Blue to their practice squad, where he stayed for the past five weeks.

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 22: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Jaydon Blue #34 against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game at AT&T Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In 2025, Blue wrapped up his time at the University of Texas. He was a fifth-round pick for the Cowboys during the NFL Draft.

Last season, Blue appeared in five games. He took on 38 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to Blue, the Eagles also added the quarterback Joe Milton to the team. Milton was a part of the Cowboys’ practice squad after he missed final cuts in Dallas after the 2026 preseason.

Milton’s role won’t involved much on Sunday against the Panthers. Tanner McKee is the starter, and Cole Payton is still around. However, the state of the backfield could get Blue some carries.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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