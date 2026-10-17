The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Week 6 battle against the Carolina Panthers.

The offense will look quite different this week, considering the starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for at least the next four weeks due to a blood clot.

Beyond Hurts, the Eagles’ backfield remains very short-handed. Saquon Barkley has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles have been without Tank Bigsby since last week, and the trend will continue as he’s on the injured reserve.

In London, Will Shipley was the last player to deal with a setback. The team also sent him to the IR earlier in the week.

The Eagles already had Dameon Pierce signed to the 53-man roster after they sent Bigsby to the IR two weeks back. Carson Steele is also in the mix.

On Saturday, the Eagles also added the former Dallas Cowboys running back, Jaydon Blue.

Eagles Add Another Ex-Cowboys Player vs Panthers

“Eagles officially placed QB Jalen Hurts on injured reserve and signed RB Jaydon Blue to their active roster,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“OLB Keyshawn James-Newby and S Cole Wisniewski have been elevated for the game.”

Blue has been around the Eagles since early September. When the Cowboys finalized their final roster after the preseason, Blue didn’t make the cut. The Eagles signed Blue to their practice squad, where he stayed for the past five weeks.

In 2025, Blue wrapped up his time at the University of Texas. He was a fifth-round pick for the Cowboys during the NFL Draft.

Last season, Blue appeared in five games. He took on 38 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to Blue, the Eagles also added the quarterback Joe Milton to the team. Milton was a part of the Cowboys’ practice squad after he missed final cuts in Dallas after the 2026 preseason.

Milton’s role won’t involved much on Sunday against the Panthers. Tanner McKee is the starter, and Cole Payton is still around. However, the state of the backfield could get Blue some carries.