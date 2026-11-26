Lately, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense has been getting into a rhythm. However, it’s not clicking for everybody.

Over the summer, the pass rusher Jalyx Hunt was a player that many insiders pumped up as a potential breakout candidate.

As Hunt had a strong training camp, it seemed he was poised for a career year, despite playing a backup role.

But Hunt has struggled to follow up on last year’s performance. Granted, Hunt did suffer an injury during the Week 5 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he didn’t miss much time.

After sitting out for Week 6, Hunt was back in the mix for Week 7 and beyond for the Eagles.

Eagles Get Troubling Reminder For Disappointing 3-Year NFL EDGE

Pro Football Focus recently reported a list of pass rushers who are sack-less through 11 weeks. When it comes to Hunt, he has 176 pass-rush snaps, but hasn’t landed a single sack this season.

The two with the highest are New York’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Cleveland’s Jared Verse. Unfortunately, right next to Hunt on the list is Arnold Ebiketie. The pass rusher was Cincinnati-bound a couple of weeks ago, but the Bengals backed out.

Now, the Eagles have two guys on the list stashed.

For Hunt, specifically, he has played a total of 360 defensive snaps this season. In total, he has racked up 22 tackles, six hits on the QB, and two pass deflections.

Last year, Hunt appeared in 17 games for the Eagles. He produced 52 tackles, 24 QB hits, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions.

There is a lot of promise in Hunt, but he hasn’t lived up to last year’s performance yet.