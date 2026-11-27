Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ shocking victory over the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Joe Milton had an opportunity to speak with the legendary NFL quarterback, Tom Brady.

Before the interview kicked off, Brady admitted that he was speechless and might’ve lost his voice due to the excitement he had in the booth calling the game.

The Eagles put together one of the best comebacks seen in some time.

Joe Milton Speaks With Tom Brady

Brady wanted to know about the Eagles’ ability to stay in it and pull off the win, despite trailing big early on.

“Just the work we put in throughout the week, knowing that we can’t ever give up. Knowing that this team has to fight no matter what, no matter what the schedule is, no matter what the record is,” Milton said.

“I came over here during the week on a Thursday, and we put that work in ever since. So, just keep chipping away and keep thanking the Lord for these days like this.”

Brady then complimented Milton’s poise on offense, even from the beginning when the Eagles were struggling.

While it took some time for the Eagles to get everything together, Milton was on point from start to finish. He credited his upbringing as a pro, which included a trade, getting cut, and getting signed to the Eagles as a backup’s backup to start his Philly stint.

Milton had to play QB2 behind Tanner McKee, with Jalen Hurts on the injured reserve. Since McKee struggled, the Eagles went to Milton, and Thursday’s performance was a prime reason why the Eagles were wise to make the switch.

Tom Brady’s Message To Joe Milton

Milton put together a dominant performance against a struggling Cowboys team.

The veteran quarterback threw 31 passes, completing 21 of them for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He outplayed Dak Prescott on the stat sheet.

“It’s not where you start, man, it’s where you finish,” Brady told Milton.

“To have that perspective as a longtime player myself, you take advantage of every opportunity you get. I’m proud of you, man. That was a performance of the ages. You’re in the history books forever, my man. Congrats.”

Milton, like McKee, has three starts for the Eagles this season. With Milton going 2-1 over that stretch and having a game like he did against Dallas, it’s safe to say that Milton won’t be moving out of that spot when the Eagles face the Arizona Cardinals next week.