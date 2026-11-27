Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t finish off the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.

Despite having a large lead, the Cowboys’ defense struggled to keep the Eagles’ offense in check. It was by far the best performance put together by the Eagles’ offense in quite some time.

And while the defense gave up nearly 40 points, the Eagles managed to win the shootout. In the eyes of Prescott, it was the most stunning outcome he’s seen during a season full of stunners for the Cowboys this year.

Dak Prescott Sounds Off On The Cowboys’ Loss vs Eagles

“Pretty stunning,” Prescott said.

“I guess I said a couple of weeks ago after the Arizona game, you know how stunning that one was, but this definitely takes the cake, and it’s a division opponent, division rival. That’s how these games come down. They come down to the wire like that, and they made more plays in critical times than we did in the division game, and that’s what I was really screaming to the guys on the sideline. Like this is a division game, this is a rival. Like finish these guys. Like we can’t let these types of teams, and particularly this team, hang around. And unfortunately, we did, and they made the plays to finish it off.”

Prescott’s performance wasn’t as sharp as his first outing against the Eagles earlier this season.

On Thursday, Prescott went 19-for-28 for 291 yards. He threw two touchdowns and a late-game interception that sealed the deal for the Eagles.

On the other side was Prescott’s former backup, Joe Milton. The Cowboys had Milton on the practice squad to start the year. The Eagles acquired Milton when Jalen Hurts went to the injured reserve.

Although Milton backed up Tanner McKee for three weeks, the ex-Cowboy took over after the first meeting between the Eagles and the Cowboys.

This time around, Milton went 21-for-31, throwing 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Eagles’ quarterback helped put together one of the most impressive comebacks this year. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 39-38. They are now 4-7 on the year.