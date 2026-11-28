After the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business against the Dallas Cowboys, plenty of eyes were on DeVonta Smith, who starred in the game but clearly suffered an injury.

Late in the game, Smith was targeted on another one of Joe Milton’s jaw-dropping throws. While Smith nearly caught it in traffic, the veteran wide receiver couldn’t come up with the catch when he hit the ground. To make matters worse, Smith was down in pain.

Most probably assumed that would be a night for Smith, but he continued to play. Despite dealing with a ton of pain, Smith pushed through and finished the game with 11 catches, 200 yards, and two touchdowns.

After the game, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz made it clear that any young player who wants to thrive in Philadelphia as an athlete should match Smith’s mentality and toughness. That’s how you make it there.

Zach Ertz Sends A Message For Future Philly Athletes

“If you’re going to have success in this city and Philadelphia in particular, those are the guys that young players should try and emulate,” Ertz told reporters after the game.

“You never are going to feel good. You’re never going to be 100% in the NFL. I think those guys, DeVonta, in particular, the way he’s limping around, and I think he needed help to get his socks off after the game. And for him to go out there still in the fourth quarter making plays, those are the leaders of the football team that you want for that need.”

The Eagles haven’t been able to fully tap into DeVonta Smith’s potential this season. Since the summer, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury.

After the Cowboys game, Smith had just his sixth appearance of the year. He has now caught 42 passes for 551 yards and four touchdowns.

With the AJ Brown trade getting rid of the team’s No. 1 target of the past four years, the Eagles naturally slid Smith into the top spot. Even at less than 100%, the Eagles have been assured that Smith is clearly the guy for the job. He just needs to stay healthy.

But even if health is an issue, the team captain continues to lead by example and shows his teammates that he’ll do what it takes to win games.