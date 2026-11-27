The New York Giants had Thanksgiving Day off on Thursday. Kayvon Thibodeaux and the rest of his team watched their NFC East foes, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, battle it out in Texas.

The Cowboys were heavily favored over the Eagles, despite Philadelphia’s recent win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While that victory was a sign the Eagles were finding a bit of a groove, they still lost seven of their last eight heading into Week 11 in Dallas.

At first, the Eagles looked like they were in bad shape. They trailed by 21 points after the Cowboys got off to a hot start. In the second half, the Eagles pulled off a miraculous comeback.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Jabs At The Eagles

The Eagles clearly landed a backhanded compliment from the Giants veteran, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Following the game, Thibodeaux posted on social media complimenting the Eagles, but not in any proper way.

“I’m so proud of the pigeons man!!! Good for yall!”

As expected, Eagles fans clapped back at the division rival.

“Straight bum talking like an all-pro. You been the doormat of the NFCE for years. Don’t get too comfy in 1st bc whole Philly team is hurt,” a fan wrote.

“You get one win against us and think you can speak like this?💀,” another fan added.

“Pigeons been to three Super Bowls in the last 9 years. What’ve you been up to, lil guy?,” said another.

Eagles vs Giants This Season

The Eagles and the Giants recently faced each other on November 8.

It was Joe Milton’s first start at quarterback. The Eagles put up one of their better fights this season, but ended up falling short 19-11. The Giants maintained their top spot in the NFC East.

In that game, Thibodeaux logged two hits on the quarterback and four tackles.

The Eagles and the Giants will meet again for Week 18 on January 10, in Philadelphia. Thibodeaux’s comments will certainly add some fuel to the matchup.