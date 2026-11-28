Joe Milton joined the Philadelphia Eagles after being a preseason darling for the past two years.

While his previous two teams questioned his ability as an all-around quarterback, one thing the NFL knew was that Milton could air the ball out.

The Dallas Cowboys might’ve traded for Milton, but they didn’t believe he was worth keeping on the active roster. That’s how the Eagles got him.

And with the Eagles desperate for a reliable Jalen Hurts replacement, Milton got a chance to step in and take over for Tanner McKee. After witnessing his first three starts, one thing is clear: Joe Milton’s arm strength is as good as advertised.

One NFL Stat That Proves It

“Air Yards pct = yards before catch/total pass yards and… lol Joe Milton,” Pro Football Focus wrote, while highlighting the QBs with the highest air yards percentage this season.

The list includes Jameis Winston (62.8%), CJ Stroud (63.2%), Dak Prescott (64.6%), Jalen Hurts (67.0%), and Milton, who tops the list at 80.8%. Not even close.

Joe Milton’s First Three Starts

His first came against the New York Giants. Milton threw for 169 yards and zero touchdowns. He completed 52.9% of his throws. The Eagles lost 19-11.

When Milton returned to face the Pittsburgh Steelers coming out of the bye week, he completed 52.4% of his throws for 141 yards. He still didn’t have a touchdown, but led the Eagles to a 19-16 win.

Dallas was by far his best outing. By completing 67.7% of his throws, Milton totaled 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed a touchdown in for a score, leading the Eagles to a 39-38 comeback win.

With Milton sure to start his fourth game in a row next week, the Eagles will continue looking to maximize the quarterback’s arm strength.