Following a comeback victory for the ages against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton concluded his third start with an impressive stat that NFL fans haven’t seen since… Jalen Hurts.

In 2020, the Eagles benched Carson Wentz in favor of Hurts. As their former No. 2 pick struggled during a lost season, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson looked at Hurts for a spark.

The former second-round pick started in games against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and the Washington Commanders.

In the game against the Cardinals, Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a 102.3 passer rating. On the ground, Hurts rushed for a touchdown.

Since then, the NFL hasn’t seen a new starter post 300 passing yards, 4 total TDs, and a 100+ passer rating within their first three starts until Joe Milton’s Thanksgiving Day performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Joe Milton Goes Off vs Dallas Cowboys

Facing his former team on the road, Milton delivered a memorable performance that was great for Eagles fans and disappointing for Cowboys supporters.

Milton threw the ball 31 times, completing 21 passes. He totaled 331 yards, and tossed three touchdowns, with a 121.8 passer rating.

He rushed just three times on the ground. Milton’s longest rush was for a 15-yard touchdown.

The Eagles managed to take down the Cowboys with a 39-38 victory.