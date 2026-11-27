NFL legend Terrell Owens spent time with multiple teams throughout his Hall of Fame career. Thursday’s action between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys was a battle of Owens’ former stops.

Clearly, Owens had a dog in the fight, and it wasn’t Dallas.

After the Eagles formed a historic comeback on Thanksgiving Day, Owens took to social media to send a message to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Terrell Owens Wishes Jerry Jones A Happy Thanksgiving

“Fly Eagles 🦅 Fly!!!!” Owens said on X. “Happy Thanksgiving Jerry Jones!!! 😂 My cereal I cooked for Thanksgiving tastes so much better!!!”

Owens joined the Eagles in 2004 after his run with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite Owens only spending two seasons in Philadelphia, his run was still extremely impactful. He acknowledged that much on X.

“TO only played 1.5 years in Philly and he still claims this city,” a fan wrote to Owens. The legendary wide receiver responded: “Why not?!! I put up numbers in that green and black #81 Eagles jersey!!!😂 Wouldn’t you? 😂.”

Owens didn’t have the cleanest exit from the Eagles and ended up signing with the Cowboys afterward. His run with the Cowboys got rocky after year three, and Owens was released. The veteran wideout claimed he was blindsided by the organization.

Based on Owens’ sarcastic message to Jerry Jones, he clearly still has a grudge with the Cowboys, who lost in major upset fashion to the Eagles on Thursday.