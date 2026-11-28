The Dallas Cowboys watched the quarterback that they cut before the 2026 NFL season come into their house on Thanksgiving Day and carve up their defense.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton appeared in what was just his third start on Thursday, and he put together a spectacular showing.

The quarterback went 21-for-31, totaling 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He outplayed Dak Prescott and helped put together a comeback to win 39-38 against the favored Cowboys.

Longtime NFL analyst Ed Werder took to social media to highlight not only the Cowboys taking their worst loss of the season against the Eagles, but also called them out for their Joe Milton “miscalculation.”

Cowboys Called Out For Joe Milton Decision

“That was an outrageously bad loss for the Cowboys. To be defeated by a quarterback in Joe Milton that you traded to acquire and then lost off your practice squad for nothing to a division rival because he supposedly wasn’t good enough to be Dak Prescott’s backup is an egregious miscalculation. And Milton is primarily responsible for #Eagles winning with 300 yards and 3 TD passing and a rushing touchdown. That’s what makes this worse than the home losses to TB and Arizona,” Werder wrote on X.

That was an outrageously bad loss for the #Cowboys. To be defeated by a quarterback in Joe Milton that you traded to acquire and then lost off your practice squad for nothing to a division rival because he supposedly wasn’t good enough to be Dak Prescott’s backup is an egregious… https://t.co/nIhTUfbH6F — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) November 27, 2026

Milton didn’t start his career with the Cowboys. Coming out of Michigan and Tennessee, Milton was a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2024.

He spent one season with the Patriots before getting traded to the Cowboys to back up Dak Prescott for the 2025 NFL season.

The Cowboys opted to cut Milton back in August, favoring Sam Howell. Although Milton was open to sticking with the Cowboys’ practice squad, the Eagles needed him more. Their decision to pick him up, and eventually start him, has led the Eagles to win two of their last three games since he took over.

With Dallas being a victim of the Milton experience in Philadelphia, it’s clearly something they might regret if the Cowboys can’t make a late-season push to win the NFC East as they hoped to do.