AJ Brown Update Gives True Clarity On Why Eagles Needed Patriots

Months after the Philadelphia Eagles sent AJ Brown to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick, the star wide receiver’s health is not holding up.

Beyond Brown’s Week 1 ankle injury, which placed him on the injured reserve, the Eagles’ ex-All-Pro continues to deal with a knee issue that bothered him during his final stages in Philadelphia.

Brown recently missed more action for the Patriots and is likely to be out of the mix once again for Week 9. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter recently offered a grim update on the star pass-catcher.

AJ Brown’s Latest Injury Update

“It flared up. …I know it says ankle and knee, but it’s the knee,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up. “The knee held him out last week, and the knee is threatening to hold him out this week. It’s a knee that I think raises some concerns as to how long he’s gonna keep playing here in New England and producing at a high level.”

Schefter went on to acknowledge that the knee injury was part of the reason why the Eagles failed to generate more interest with Brown’s trade market. Leading up to June 1, 2026, the Eagles knew of just two teams interested. One was the Patriots. The other was the Los Angeles Rams, who were reportedly scared off by the knee concerns.

Now, the Patriots are seeing why the Rams passed up sending a first-round pick to the Eagles for the talented wideout.

After Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles last season, posting 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, he has played in just three games for the Patriots so far this season. Brown was targeted 20 times. He caught nine passes for 101 yards and zero touchdowns so far.

Following an impressive and productive four-year run with the Eagles, Brown is struggling to hit his stride out in New England.