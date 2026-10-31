Ex-Eagles Champ Alshon Jeffery Makes Retirement Preference Clear

Despite winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 NFL season, former NFL wide receiver Alshon Jeffery doesn’t plan to retire with the Birds.

In a recent conversation with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Jeffery was asked where his retirement paperwork was. “It’s coming soon,” Jeffery said on the show.

When Adams took it a step further–asking about one-day contracts–Jeffery made it clear that Chicago was his preference.

“I definitely have to go with the team I started with,” Jeffery said.

It’s unclear if and when the Bears would sign Jeffery to a one-day deal to make sure he retires as a member of the organization officially, but it shouldn’t be an issue.

Alshon Jeffery Picks Bears Over Eagles

Shock or not? Obviously, Jeffery had a lot of personal success with the Bears before he made it to Philadelphia in 2017.

But when Jeffery joined the Eagles, he played a key role in helping the team secure its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. If Jeffery wanted to retire as a member of the Eagles, the organization and fan base would likely embrace the situation with ease.

The situation in Chicago might be complicated, but plenty of time has passed. Jeffery made a big impact on the Bears during his time there.

In 2012, the Bears selected Jeffery in the second round out of South Carolina. He started his career there as a 22-year-old standout who became a Pro Bowler by year two with a 1,421-yard season.

Jeffery had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before struggling to stay healthy during his final two years in Chicago. He left the Bears with 4,549 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Eagles weren’t the only team to make an offer to Jeffery, but they won him over with a one-year, prove-it deal. Jeffery posted 789 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games during the 2017 NFL season. He scored three touchdowns during the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl.

During Jeffery’s first season with the Eagles, he inked a $52 million extension for four seasons. He played out three years of the deal, before getting released after the 2020 season. Jeffery’s four-year tenure in Philadelphia included 2,237 yards and 20 touchdowns.