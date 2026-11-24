After the first win of his career as a starter, Joe Milton landed some high praise from his star Philadelphia Eagles teammate, DeVonta Smith.

The veteran wide receiver spent time playing with Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee this season, but was injured when Milton got called up.

They finally shared the field on Sunday, and while Smith credited Milton for the job he did, he was also shocked that he was overthrown on a deep ball.

DeVonta Smith Reacts To Joe Milton’s Overthrow

“Uh, yeah,” Smith said when asked if the overthrow surprised him on Sunday.

“I feel like I couldn’t be overthrown, but he did,” Smith said with a smile.

Beyond the overthrow, Smith said this about his quarterback: “[He was] pushing the huddle, getting the play call, calling the play call quick. He’s pushing everyone to the line; he’s sending the motions early. I feel like it’s all him. He’s holding everybody accountable; he’s pushing the tempo, and that’s making all of us move fast.”

Joe Milton & DeVonta Smith vs Steelers

Milton threw 21 passes against the Steelers. He completed 11 of his throws for 141 yards. Milton didn’t throw for any touchdowns, but he took care of the ball, preventing turnovers.

Darius Cooper was the leading wideout for the day, catching four passes for 59 yards. DeVonta Smith was targeted a team-high 12 times. He caught five of those passes to rack up 41 yards.

With the Steelers in the rearview, the Eagles are now set to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.