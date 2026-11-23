The NFL won’t suspend Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for his actions in a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be punished for appearing to poke All-Pro cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye, leading to his ejection from the game.

“The NFL will not suspend Steelers WR DK Metcalf for unsportsmanlike conduct after attempting to poke Eagles CB Cooper DeJean in the eye yesterday,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Metcalf was ejected and faces potential fines for his conduct.”

“The NFL confirmed that DK Metcalf’s actions in Sunday’s game will be reviewed as part of the league’s standard discipline process,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday. “In addition to having been disqualified, he faces potential fines for his conduct but will not be suspended.”

“NFL is not suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf for trying to poke Eagles CB Cooper DeJean in eye, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X. “His conduct still will be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines.”

The Eagles won, 19-16, to snap a 7-game losing streak. Metcalf had 1 reception for 2 yards.

“DK Metcalf finishes Sunday with more penalties (2) and the same number of ejections (1) as he had catches (1),” Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Metcalf Brushed Off Questions Following Ejection

Metcalf pushed back on questions about why he has continually lost his composure over his NFL career on Monday.

“I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me,” Metcalf told reporters.

Metcalf seems to be easily provoked from almost the moment he entered the NFL as a 2nd-round pick (No. 64 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Since 2019, DK Metcalf has been called for 56 penalties,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote on X. “That’s the most of any player in the league who’s not an offensive tackle.”

DK Metcalf in Middle of Nightmare Season

It’s been a nightmare season for Metcalf, who has been plagued by drops all year.

The Steelers traded a 2025 2nd-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf before the 2025 season and signed him to a 4-year, $132 million contract extension.

Perhaps the worst part about the Steelers’ move to trade for Metcalf was they did so to get rid of another “problem” wide receiver in George Pickens.

Pickens has become a star — and one of the NFL’s handful of elite wide receivers — since a trade to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season.

“What a disaster the DK Metcalf trade has been for the Steelers,” NFL.com’s Trevor Sikkema wrote on X. “Year and a half in to a 2nd round pick and $150M price tag for him to lack production and composure on a regular basis. All while George Pickens has been one of the best receivers in the league.”