One of the biggest stories in NFL Week 11 involved an incident between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the third quarter of the Battle of Pennsylvania, the Eagles watched Pittsburgh receiver DK Metcalf get ejected from the game.

While Metcalf denied attempting to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye through his helmet, his actions warranted his being tossed from the game.

DeJean and his teammates refrained from doing anything to retaliate and land in the same hot water as Metcalf.

Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. praised his teammate for staying composed in that moment and managing to stay in the game.

Cooper DeJean Gets Praised For Reaction To DK Metcalf

“Coop definitely maintained his composure very well,” Trotter said on 94WIP on Monday (November 23).

“You know, in situations like that, the biggest thing is you know you let the ref break it up. He didn’t throw any punches or anything like that, but at the same time, he was defending himself. As far as players when you see your teammate getting that, it’s more making sure it doesn’t get too out of hand where you feel like guys are throwing punches, and then you get them off your teammate. We had Coop’s back, but I mean, I feel like he had the situation handled too.”

Cooper DeJean & Jeremiah Trotter vs Steelers

The Eagles held Metcalf to just one catch before he left the field for the remainder of the game.

The entire defense had a strong day. DeJean and Trotter certainly played key roles.

DeJean finished the game with four tackles and one pass deflection.

Meanwhile, Trotter had his best game of the season in the absence of Zack Baun, who was placed on the injured reserve earlier in the week.

Trotter produced 13 tackles, which led the entire Eagles’ defense.

Philadelphia wrapped up the game with a 19-16 victory, moving to 3-7 on the season before heading to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys.