The Philadelphia Eagles have seen an improved Jonathan Greenard over the past couple of games.

Since returning from a one-game absence in Week 6, Greenard has managed to stay on the field for every game that followed.

While he wasn’t playing a majority of the Eagles’ defensive snaps right away, the veteran has slowly progressed as he’s been battling through setbacks all season long.

Over the past two games, Greenard has totaled four tackles, three hits on the QB, and 2.0 sacks. It’s a positive sign for the Eagles, who invested a trade and an extension in Greenard during the 2026 offseason.

Is Jonathan Greenard Finally Fully Healthy?

You would think, right? But defensive coordinator Vic Fangio pushes back on that idea.

Discussing the state of the defense on Tuesday (November 24), Fangio told reporters this:

“Hopefully. I told him, I said, ‘He’s had a sack in each of the last two games, and that sack dance or celebration that he does afterward indicates to me that there’s nothing wrong with his ankles, so he shouldn’t even be getting any treatment anymore. But that is not the case. He’s not 100% yet,” said Fangio.

Since the offseason, Greenard has been dealing with injuries. He missed all of training camp due to a pec injury. After he finally debuted in Week 3, he started dealing with another setback in Week 4.

It’s been a slow season for the veteran, who is set to get paid nearly $100 million by the Eagles.

At this point, he has appeared in seven games. Greenard has just six tackles, 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Just two years ago, he played in 17 games and dialed up 12.0 sacks and 59 tackles. He won’t meet the numbers the Eagles paid for, but any progress is good at this point.