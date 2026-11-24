Following a quiet week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a setback worth monitoring.

The Eagles didn’t practice on Monday, but the team released an early injury report with participation estimates.

Goedert was on the injury report, listed as a limited participant. He is dealing with a shin issue after the Steelers game.

Dallas Goedert Underwhelms vs Steelers

The Eagles have a handful of options at tight end, with Dallas Goedert leading the pack.

Although Goedert was viewed as a potential trade candidate, the Eagles stood firm with their longtime veteran. Goedert will be a free agent in the offseason, but he’s focused on finishing the season off strong.

After getting a week off, Goedert had an underwhelming showing against the Steelers. The quarterback, Joe Milton, targeted him just once all afternoon.

Fortunately, Goedert made a big play, gaining 38 yards off his single catch. That was it. After playing Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and Zach Ertz for some plays, the Eagles didn’t get anything else out of their tight end group on offense beyond blocking.

It’s unclear when Goedert suffered his shin injury. Perhaps that’s the reason behind his quiet afternoon against the Steelers.

Either way, the Eagles are now focused on the short week. Following a tight 19-16 win over the Steelers, the Eagles have the Dallas Cowboys next in line.

When the Eagles faced the Cowboys earlier this season, Goedert caught five passes for 48 yards. At the time, he was playing with Tanner McKee. This time around, the Eagles are going to continue rolling with Joe Milton at quarterback.

In Goedert’s first outing with Milton under center, he was targeted six times. Goedert caught five passes for 50 yards.