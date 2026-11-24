The Philadelphia Eagles finally got back in the win column on Sunday.

They snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 19-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — their first victory since September — with third-string QB Joe Milton under center.

But it wasn’t all hugs and helmet slaps on Philadelphia’s sideline.

According to PHLY Sports’ E.J. Smith, two members of the Eagles’ staff got into a heated skirmish in the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 11 win. And it got physical.

Eagles’ Clint Hurtt Got Into it With Team Staffer on Sideline

Smith reported that associate head coach and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt went at it with Fernando Noriega, the team’s director of player performance and sports science and head strength and conditioning coach, midway through the third quarter.

Noriega was simply doing his job, and it isn’t an easy one. During a defensive series he was trying to keep Hurtt from creeping onto the field, and Hurtt reportedly didn’t take it well.

Smith stated Hurtt escalated things with a “throat punch.” Bleeding Green Nation added that Hurtt turned and appeared to grab Noriega by the throat before the two were separated.

A group of staffers that included Sirianni stepped in to calm things down. The good news is, by the sound of it, nobody is holding a grudge about what happened.

Smith said multiple players laughed off the exchange after the game. He also said Sirianni came over to talk with Hurtt a few minutes later and seemed to laugh it off himself.

And that wasn’t even the only fight on Sunday. Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter after two personal fouls from scuffles with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. In one of them, Metcalf appeared to poke DeJean in the eye.

“I didn’t try to poke him in the eye,” Metcalf said on Monday.

Clint Hurtt Has Gotten Heated vs. Steelers Before



This isn’t the first time Hurtt has made headlines on the sideline against Pittsburgh.

When the Eagles beat the Steelers 27-13 in December 2024, broadcast cameras caught Hurtt and Sirianni in a heated exchange.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter had just been flagged for unnecessary roughness, and Hurtt stood between Sirianni and Carter as the head coach tried to get to his player.

“And what Clint was saying was, ‘Coach, I got it, I’ve already handled it,'” Sirianni said the next day.

Still, whatever fire Hurtt brought on Sunday seemed to rub off on the players.

The Eagles traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the bye. Without him, they sacked Aaron Rodgers five times — two of them from Byron Young (Nolan Smith Jr., Jonathan Greenard and Gabe Hall had the others) — and they held Pittsburgh to just 73 rushing yards.

The win was enough to cool Sirianni’s hot seat, at least for now. The 3-7 Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.