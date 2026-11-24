Joe Milton lacks NFL experience, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback garnered a lot of hype throughout his young career due to his obvious arm strength. He’s got several nicknames because of it.

During Milton’s second start with the Eagles, the team had a few dropped balls throughout the afternoon. Many suggested that Milton’s power with the throws backfired.

Hearing that narrative, the Eagles’ legendary quarterback Donovan McNabb made one thing clear: the QB should never get blamed in that situation.

Eagles Legend Donovan McNabb Makes Strong Joe Milton Points After Steelers Game

“I hate it when people always tried to use that label with me,” McNabb said on 94WIP.

“And then somebody else says they throw a catchable ball. Hey, man, I get paid to throw it. You get paid to catch the ball. So I don’t want to hear nothing about no, you throwing the ball too hard.”

McNabb played for over a decade in the NFL. With 167 games under his belt, he’s heard pretty much every criticism you could hear. Knowing what Milton is going through and hearing, the former NFL quarterback wants to make sure that Milton knows to keep playing the game the way he knows best. And the wideouts will focus on what they need to improve on.

“I think for receivers, they’ll tell you the same thing,” McNabb continued.

“They got to make the catch, and so that’s just something that they have to get comfortable with, and that’s going to continue to grow as well. But yes, he does have a strong arm. That’s kind of one of his strengths, his arm strength. So I just think for Joe, it’s just getting more and more opportunities with these guys. … It’s a little bit of patience that you’ve got to have, but things are going to pan out.”

Milton’s second start featured the quarterback going 11-for-21 from the field for 141 yards. He didn’t score at all in the air or on the ground, but he took care of the football. The Eagles ended up coming away with the 19-16 win over the Steelers.