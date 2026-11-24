Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough time for the Philadelphia Eagles’ veteran cornerback, Riq Woolen.

After missing some tackles, the Eagles decided to pull Woolen from the game. He didn’t get back out on the field until defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was out of options.

Woolen collected some more snaps at the end, but at that point, he was back in an uphill battle after getting benched.

Will The Trend Continue?

By default, the Eagles might have to start Woolen on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

When Vic Fangio met with reporters on Tuesday, he was asked about the injuries that the secondary was dealing with. Quinyon Mitchell and Jonathan Jones were injured against the Steelers.

When it comes to Mitchell, Fangio was optimistic about him returning to the field this week. As far as Jonathan Jones goes, Fangio didn’t sound as sure, according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

“Fangio didn’t sound as optimistic about CB Jonathan Jones. Looks like it’ll be Riq Woolen starting again,” McLane reported on Tuesday.

Riq Woolen’s Disappointing Season

After spending four years with the Seattle Seahawks, Woolen signed a one-year contract with the Eagles.

At the start of the season, he formed a strong duo with Quinyon Mitchell in the secondary. Over time, Woolen started to struggle. In the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, he was viewed as a likely trade candidate from the Eagles.

Ultimately, the Eagles kept Woolen on board. But in the first week since the deadline, they sent him to the bench.

“I just got to be better. I don’t know, it’s their job. I can’t say too much, it’s the coach’s job. I messed up, and they took me out. I just got to be a great teammate,” Woolen told reporters after the game.

“I didn’t play the whole second half,” he added. “To go in the three-four minutes is tough. The DB position is a mental position more than physical. So, to be able to try to check back in mentally when you’ve been out so long, it’s hard, but I got to be out there for my guys.”

Woolen was far from a lock to start for the Eagles against the Cowboys on Thursday, but he might be the best option. It’s a challenging matchup, but Thanksgiving could be Woolen’s opportunity to get right again.