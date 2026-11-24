The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense has been thriving as of late. A lot of their success has come from the stellar secondary play headlined by the young cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

For the most part, Mitchell has avoided setbacks this season, but he had a scare during Sunday’s action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles lost Mitchell during the second half due to a hamstring injury. As they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys during a short week, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seems to believe that Mitchell will be in good shape.

Vic Fangio Reveals The State of Quinyon Mitchell

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, November 24, Fangio was asked about Mitchell’s availability for Thursday’s action.

It’s too early for the Eagles to put a label on his status right now, but Fangio told reporters, “I think he’ll be fine.”

That’s obviously a great sign for the Eagles, who need all the help they can get against a high-powered Cowboys offense.

Quinyon Mitchell’s This Season

In 10 games with the Eagles, Mitchell has racked up 41 tackles (32 solo). Two of his tackles were for a loss.

In the passing game, Mitchell snatched one interception and deflected 11 passes. It’s been sort a quiet year for Mitchell, which is a great sign. He’s been able to lock up his opponents frequently, preventing throws from coming his way.

The Eagles aren’t ready to put an official status on Mitchell just yet, but all signs have been pointing towards him getting the nod to play.