After finding a new home with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Philadelphia Eagles lineman Fred Johnson is getting elevated from the practice squad.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing Johnson to their 53-man roster after taking down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

Johnson should be ready to roll for the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Fred Johnson’s Fresh Start

The Eagles did Johnson a solid.

As his second stint with the team wasn’t going the way either party had hoped from a personal and team standpoint, a mutual split was in order.

The Eagles had an opportunity to get a right tackle to replace the retired Lane Johnson. Rather than going with the experienced 29-year-old Johnson, the Eagles gave the job to the rookie Markel Bell.

It would’ve made sense to keep Johnson on board for a team that is competing for a playoff run, but the Eagles have fallen behind.

Prior to beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, the Eagles held a seven-game losing streak, which was the league’s worst.

Johnson is now getting an opportunity to suit up for a contender in Kansas City. He brings plenty of experience to the table.

Since being in the NFL after going undrafted out of Florida in 2019, Johnson has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Eagles twice. Although he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they flipped him right back to Philadelphia.

Johnson can now look forward to potentially debuting for the Chiefs this week.