During the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left the game with an apparent setback.

The Eagles announced that Mitchell would miss the rest of the matchup with a hamstring injury.

Before he left the field for the remainder of the game, Mitchell checked out with one tackle and two pass deflections. He was having a strong outing.

Quinyon Mitchell Update After Eagles-Steelers

The Eagles only official update on Quinyon Mitchell was an estimation that he wouldn’t have practiced on Monday, but multiple reports seem to suggest he is doing fine.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan, Mitchell stated he was “feeling okay” after leaving the game early.

It was also revealed that Mitchell was on an exercise bike, watching Dallas Cowboys game tape on his phone.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP, that should be viewed as a “good sign” for Mitchelll’s status for the upcoming game against the Cowboys.

From The Steelers To The Cowboys

Finally, the Eagles snapped their losing streak.

After dropping seven games in a row, the Eagles took down the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 19-16 victory. They moved to 3-7 on the season.

Now, the Eagles will face a quick turnaround and will take on the Cowboys for the second time this season, after Dallas’ big win.

When the Eagles and the Cowboys met for the first time this season, Dalllas came away with a 38-21 victory. This time around, the Eagles are rolling out Joe Milton at quarterback and hope to have some key players, such as Mitchell, in the mix for different results.