For the first time this season, Joe Milton got a chance to throw to the Philadelphia Eagles’ true No. 1 wide receiver, DeVonta Smith.

When Milton made his first start with the Eagles prior to the bye week, Smith and Dontayvion Wicks were both out with injuries.

The latter was out against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he won’t be back for at least four more weeks, but Smith made his return.

Did it make a difference?

Joe Milton Gets An Average Grade vs Steelers

In a rundown of weekly QB report cards, Bleacher Report handed Milton a “C” for the week.

While the quarterback dialed up his first victory as a starter, the 19-16 win over the Steelers was an Eagles performance that has become quite familiar over the past year.

The Eagles’ offense did just enough to win, while the defensive side of the ball was the real star.

That shouldn’t take away from Milton’s day. It was a quiet line of 11-for-21, totaling 141 yards. He didn’t toss for any touchdowns, but he also took care of the ball, preventing turnovers.

“Joe Milton III may be the Philadelphia Eagles’ third starting quarterback this season, but head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t allow that distinction to hold back his offense during a critical moment. Milton has always been an example of a quarterback packed with potential yet lacked polish. Sirianni and his staff placed the ball in Milton’s hands on a critical 3rd-and-6 situation to put the game away, which resulted in a seven-yard pass-and-catch to DeVonta Smith.” via BR

With the Eagles taking down the Steelers to secure their first win since Jalen Hurts was under center in Week 2, there won’t be any quarterback changes this week.

Tanner McKee’s 0-3 record led the Eagles to try a different look with Milton. He managed to lead them to a victory against a winning team. Now, the Eagles hope that Milton can carry that momentum into Thanksgiving, when they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road.