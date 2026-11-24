Based on how the Philadelphia Eagles played the trade deadline and post-deadline, it seemed as if the rookie tight end Eli Stowers would benefit greatly.

While the Eagles didn’t trade Dallas Goedert, as many speculated, they did free up room on the roster to cut ties with a passing target (Hollywood Brown).

The idea was that the Eagles were going to move on from older veterans in order to prioritize some of the younger pieces, getting them reps and experience that they normally wouldn’t get during a contending season.

However, the Eagles’ plan for the second-rounder doesn’t make much sense right now. Not only did the Eagles add Zach Ertz to the main roster before Week 11 against the Steelers, but they didn’t give Stowers a single snap.

Dallas Goedert got 47 of the offense’s 53 snaps. Johnny Mundt played eight snaps, with Zach Ertz getting six.

Why Didn’t Eli Stowers Get Involved?

On Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed reporters and explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“We didn’t have a lot of offensive plays yesterday,” said Sirianni.

“As far as that goes, we had somewhere in the 50s–53 maybe? We want to be able to mix him in there and develop him. When you’re in the flow of a game, sometimes you got to do the things that you think are right to win that individual game. Obviously, we wanted to be able to do that, and sometimes the personnel that you have tagged in and that you have ready for a certain player maybe not get called because of the way the flow of a game is going.”

The Eagles didn’t dial up much for their tight ends at all. Ertz and Mundt went without a target. As for Dallas Goedert, he got just one target, which he caught for a 38-yard play. Stowers might not have gotten a pass even if he did get on the field, but it was clear the Eagles were not interested in trying in Week 11.

While Stowers’ rookie season continues to be a major disappointment, the Eagles still have to find ways to get him involved. They won’t know what they truly have out of him until they get him on the field consistently.