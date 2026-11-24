For the first time in years, the Philadelphia Eagles played a game without Jordan Davis on the roster.

And since Davis didn’t miss a game this season, Week 11 was the first matchup without the defensive tackle in the mix in 2026.

As always, the absence of a starter creates an opportunity for others to step up. As Davis had a quiet outing for his Jacksonville Jaguars debut, the Eagles didn’t miss a beat.

The replacements played well, as the Eagles’ defense held the Pittsburgh Steelers to 16 points in a victory to snap the seven-game losing streak.

Eagles Legend Seth Joyner Praises The Performance

“It was a good game across the board,” Joyner said on 94WIP on Monday.

“You got the Jordan Davis trade, which now opened the door for other guys to realize, well, man, I can make hay here.”

While the Eagles certainly parted ways with Davis, knowing they want to sign Moro Ojomo long-term, Joyner acknowledged that the others shouldn’t be overlooked. The Eagles have plenty of games left, and some of the depth guys will get their chance to make a difference without the presence of Davis.

“It’s an opportunity, man,” Joyner said. “For these guys to show, if not the Eagles, to show other teams that if they’re not going to be here, they can play.”

Outside of Moro Ojomo, who started alongside Jalen Carter, the Eagles offered Byron Young and Gabe Hall some more opportunities to produce.

Hall was elevated from the practice squad, and he dialed up one sack. As for Young, he finished the game with two sacks and four tackles.

It’s just one game, but it was a great start for the Eagles’ depth pieces, who are no longer buried as deep due to the Jordan Davis trade.