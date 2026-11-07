Eagles Announce Multiple Call Ups To Roster vs Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced elevations for multiple practice squad players on Saturday night, ahead of the Week 9 game against the New York Giants.

According to the team, the running back Elijah Mitchell and the safety Cole Wisniewski have been called up for Sunday’s action.

For Mitchell, Sunday will mark his third and final call-up this season.

Wisniewski is getting called up for just the second time this year. His first was during the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, when he recorded one tackle.

As for Mitchell, he’s been available over the past two weeks. He played against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, taking on three carries for 11 yards.

When the Eagles paid a visit to the 49ers last year, Mitchell upped the volume by collecting 11 carries for 34 yards. He also caught seven passes for 26 yards across both games.

Mitchell should be in line to land some more work for the Eagles this week. While the expectation is to play Saquon Barkley for the third week in a row, the Eagles have been extremely careful with Barkley’s workload.

The star rusher has been dealing with a hamstring and back injury. Over the past two weeks, Barkley has been on a snap count. That could be the case again on Sunday, when the Eagles face off against the Giants.

This week, the Eagles are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. The last time they won was during a Week 2 battle on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Since then, a lot has changed.

While the Eagles are sitting at the bottom of the NFC East, the Giants are leading the way and hoping to improve their chances of taking home the division. The Eagles and the Giants are slated for a 1 PM ET start.