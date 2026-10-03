Eagles Announce Zach Ertz News Before Week 4 Rams Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to bounce back from their Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Philly enters the game with a 2-1 record after a 20-point loss. It’s also been a rough week for the Eagles, as six players were ruled out of the Rams game with injuries. The big names on that injury report include Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun, and Marcus Epps.

With Goedert out for the second straight week, the Eagles will have to do something about their tight ends. Newly signed Zach Ertz finds himself in a situation where he learns his fate for the Week 4 game against the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles Make Decision on Zach Ertz

The Eagles took to social media to announce their big moves before the Rams game. Two players are being elevated to the roster, including Ertz.

“We have elevated TE Zach Ertz and TE Josiah Deguara for tomorrow’s game.”

Ertz has technically been on the practice squad since signing with the Eagles last week. He caught 1 pass for 9 yards in the 27-7 loss to the Bears.

In his career, Ertz has 826 receptions for 8,601 yards and 57 touchdowns in 182 games. Ertz is 10 receptions away from breaking the Eagles’ franchise record for career receptions, held by Harold Carmichael.

Eagles Elevate Zach Ertz to 53-Man Roster for Second Straight Game

It comes as no surprise that Ertz is back on Philly’s 53-man roster. He is expected to have a bigger role in the offense after working his way through it over the last two weeks.

Johnny Mundt should get his reps as either TE1 or TE2 this week. Mundt is the team’s primary blocking tight end in pass or run situations.

E.J. Jenkins will be the third tight end, while Deguara is the fourth. The Eagles could make all four tight ends active since they have six players who are out and can fill the inactive list.

Philly has a lot of work to do, with some big names not going to play. Ertz will have to step up and play a much bigger role than just one catch. Smith and Hollywood Brown are out, and Goedert takes away multiple weapons in the offense.

The Eagles could be leaning more on the running game through Saquon Barkley. The Eagles got it rolling early in the Bears game, but the second half got out of hand. Ertz will be key to seeing whether the passing game can survive without three primary targets for Jalen Hurts to throw to early and often.