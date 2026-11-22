Another injury for the Philadelphia Eagles doesn’t make or break their 2026 NFL season.

Sitting at 2-7 on the year before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, it can’t get much worse for the Eagles, who haven’t won since September.

Instead of getting down with every setback this season throws their way, the Eagles have to find a silver lining in each scenario.

On Saturday, the Eagles realized that they have to send the veteran wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the injured reserve due to a new foot injury he suffered in practice this week.

Losing their No. 2 wide receiver for four more weeks is another hit to the offense. What’s the silver lining? More Makai Lemon development, while keeping targets in an ideal range.

Makai Lemon Continues Growing

Over the past few weeks, the rookie wide receiver took the field without DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks in the mix.

In the week leading up to the matchup against the Steelers, Smith and Wicks practiced every day. They were both seemingly on pace to play, which would’ve slid Lemon to No. 3 again.

That won’t be the case. Lemon should still see a bulk of the passes from Joe Milton on Sunday.

Since the Eagles lost Smith and Wicks, following the Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Lemon has landed at least eight targets in each game.

Before Week 7, Lemon’s career-high was set at 43 yards in a single game. He crossed that in every game over the past few weeks. At this stage of the season, Lemon has totaled 54 catches for 312 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles and the Steelers are slated for a 1 PM EST kickoff on Sunday. Barring any setbacks, Smith is expected to return, reuniting with Leomon on the field.