The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a wide receiver in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, landing USC’s Makai Lemon at No. 23 overall. That doesn’t mean he has to be their future at the position.
That player will be in the 2027 NFL Draft: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He’s on track to become the first wide receiver taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the New York Jets selected USC’s Keyshawn Johnson with the top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put the Eagles at the top of his list of teams that should do whatever it takes to trade up for Smith — a deal that could easily package 1st-round picks with Lemon to make it happen.
The Eagles are 2-7 and have lost 7 straight games. If the draft were tomorrow, they would have the No. 5 overall pick.
“Calvin Johnson, AJ Green, Julio Jones and Ja’Marr Chase are the best wide receiver prospects over the last 25 years,” Sobleski wrote on Saturday. “None of them were the No. 1 overall pick in their respective draft classes. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is on par with all four as a prospect and possibly even better. NFL teams should be falling over themselves to try to acquire his services … Smith can completely change the complexion of the Eagles’ roster, especially on offense. What the team lost when it traded AJ Brown can be reinserted with a younger, more explosive version. Thus, a trio of Jeremiah Smith, DeVonta Smith and Lemon will be extremely difficult to defend, with each placed in specific roles to maximize their skill sets.”
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime WR prospect right here,” Touchdown Tube wrote on its official Instagram account.
Jeremiah Smith: Definition of Generational Prospect
Smith, 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, is currently the projected No. 1 overall pick in the latest mock drafts from both Bleacher Report and ESPN.
From B/R: “Smith is a proven, game-changing wide receiver with a special blend of size, speed and strength. The 6’4″, 225-pound target plays through contact, using physical route-running to shed handsy defenders. With excellent acceleration and long speed, Smith glides past corners and threatens the defense vertically. The Ohio State receiver is an NFL WR1 from Day 1 and should be peppered with targets early and often.”
Three Teams in Running for No. 1 Overall Pick
Three AFC teams are 1-8 headed into Week 11 and all neck-and-neck for the No. 1 overall pick — the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Smith going to the Titans at No. 1 in his latest mock draft.
“Smith is the best player in this draft, and as the first wide receiver to go No. 1 since 1996 (Keyshawn Johnson), he would allow the Titans to continue to build around quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft,” Reid wrote on November 18. “How special is Smith? He has drawn comparisons to some of the best wideouts of the past quarter century — including Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones — by NFL scouts.”
Eagles Urged to Trade Up for Best WR Prospect in 25 Years