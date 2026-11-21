The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a wide receiver in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, landing USC’s Makai Lemon at No. 23 overall. That doesn’t mean he has to be their future at the position.

That player will be in the 2027 NFL Draft: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He’s on track to become the first wide receiver taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the New York Jets selected USC’s Keyshawn Johnson with the top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put the Eagles at the top of his list of teams that should do whatever it takes to trade up for Smith — a deal that could easily package 1st-round picks with Lemon to make it happen.

The Eagles are 2-7 and have lost 7 straight games. If the draft were tomorrow, they would have the No. 5 overall pick.

“Calvin Johnson, AJ Green, Julio Jones and Ja’Marr Chase are the best wide receiver prospects over the last 25 years,” Sobleski wrote on Saturday. “None of them were the No. 1 overall pick in their respective draft classes. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is on par with all four as a prospect and possibly even better. NFL teams should be falling over themselves to try to acquire his services … Smith can completely change the complexion of the Eagles’ roster, especially on offense. What the team lost when it traded AJ Brown can be reinserted with a younger, more explosive version. Thus, a trio of Jeremiah Smith, DeVonta Smith and Lemon will be extremely difficult to defend, with each placed in specific roles to maximize their skill sets.”