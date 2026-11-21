With the Pittsburgh Steelers in town, the Philadelphia Eagles will miss their starting linebacker, Zack Baun, in the battle of Pennsylvania squads.

Unfortunately, Baun went down with a back injury during the Eagles’ pre-bye loss to the New York Giants.

When Baun left the game, he wouldn’t return. It turns out that the week off won’t allow the linebacker to heal in time to play against the Steelers.

The Eagles returned to practice on Wednesday, and Baun was not seen. That was the case every day beyond that. When the Eagles released their official injury report on Friday night, Baun was officially ruled out.

Eagles Get Concerning Injury Prediction Beyond Steelers Game

Baun’s absence on Sunday will be his second this season.

The Eagles haven’t placed an official timeline on his recovery plan, but Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski delivered a concerning injury prediction on the Baun front.

“Zack Baun suffered a back injury against the Giants and did not return to the field. I wouldn’t count on him playing this week. The Eagles’ starters at linebacker will likely be Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter,” Kempski wrote. “Zack Baun is out. He’ll likely be out multiple games.”

That could mean Baun is likely going to miss Thanksgiving in Texas against the Dallas Cowboys, and it could leave him missing even more time beyond that.

Either way, the Eagles are in a tough spot without Baun. He’s been one of their most consistent defensive players this season, amid a roller coaster of a season for that unit.

In eight games, Baun has produced 65 tackles, eight for a loss, and five hits on the quarterback. The veteran also deflected five passes.

Sunday’s action against the Steelers is an opportunity for the Eagles to snap their seven-game losing streak. Doing so without Baun will be a challenge.