The Philadelphia Eagles are already down one standout defensive tackle after trading former 1st-round pick Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars — they can’t stand to lose another one when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Week 11.

“Eagles DT Jalen Carter (quadriceps) has been added to the injury report and is questionable for the game,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X on Sunday morning. “He apparently called on his way to the stadium to tell the team his quad was bothering him.”

The Eagles quickly updated Carter’s status to make it clear he will play against the Steelers.

“DT Jalen Carter (quad) is active for the Eagles,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on X after the initial injury report.

Eagles Suffering Through Lost Season

The Eagles only traded Davis away — and got a 1st-round pick and a 2nd-round pick in return — because this season is essentially over, with 8 games still left to play.

Not only are the Eagles 2-7, but they’ve lost 7 consecutive games and seen an exodus of talent through injuries and otherwise.

Not only was Davis traded away, but so was 2-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens.

NFL All-Pro right offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired after 4 games. The Eagles outright released veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson and veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the season when blood clots were discovered in his lungs. While wide receiver DeVonta Smith returns against the Steelers, but has already missed 5 games due to injuries.

Jalen Carter: Not Winning Any New Fans in 2026

After the Eagles lost their fifth straight game against the Dallas Cowboys, Carter was asked how he thinks he’s played this year and used the opportunity to insult Philadelphia’s rabid fan base.

“Not to my expectations and, I guess, not to what the fans want, but it don’t really matter what they want, so,” Carter said in a video posted by Eagles reporter E.J. Smith.

Keep in mind that the Eagles signed Carter to a 4-year, $152 million contract extension before the season — so not exactly what you expect to hear from someone the franchise has invested so much money in.