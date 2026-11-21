Just a week after the NFL trade deadline, the Indianapolis Colts made the shocking decision to cut ties with quarterback Daniel Jones. The former Philadelphia Eagles rival is on the waiver wire.

Being a team down to its third-string quarterback, the Eagles were bound to get tossed in the conversation surrounding Jones’ future.

On Friday, multiple reporters close to the Eagles suggested that Howie Roseman should look into possibly acquiring Jones.

CBS Sports’ roundup of potential Jones suitors suggests the same.

Eagles Get Linked To Possible Daniel Jones Pairing

“Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season with blood clots, while wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) have also dealt with nagging injuries this year. Barkley and Smith have been on the field for just 14% of the Eagles’ offensive plays in 2026, down from 54% in 2024 and 67% in 2025. If the Eagles prefer Jones’s 93 career starts of experience over 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee (5 career starts) and 2024 sixth-round pick Joe Milton (1 career start), he could make sense in Philadelphia.” via Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

The Eagles claim that they are still sold on the idea that they are in the NFC East hunt.

Despite holding a 2-7 record coming out of the bye week, the Eagles are fortunate to play in an NFC East, which has one team holding a winning record going into Week 11. The New York Giants lead the way with a 5-3 record.

It’s been said plenty of times that the Eagles’ offensive issues go well beyond who is under center. But if the Eagles don’t totally buy into that theory, then maybe Jones makes sense in their eyes.

Over eight seasons, Jones has appeared in 94 games. When he was with the Giants, Jones completed 64.1% of his passes.

During his 24-game run with the Colts, Jones completed 63.4% of his passes. He certainly has a lot more experience than every quarterback on the Eagles’ roster.

The chances of Jones clearing waivers and becoming a free agent are high. If the Eagles actually want him, they might be in competition with a couple of other teams.

Some rumors have popped up regarding the Baltimore Ravens’ pre-deadline interest in Jones. CBS Sports also linked the New England Patriots to the veteran quarterback after they landed concerning news about Drake Maye’s injury.