The Philadelphia Eagles are getting desperate for a win.

As they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to South Philly for Week 11 on Sunday, the Eagles need every little advantage they can get.

The weather might end up playing a factor in Sunday’s game. While rainy conditions don’t guarantee any advantage for the home team, the saying is that it’s anybody’s game. You never know when the weather isn’t ideal.

Will It Rain For Eagles vs Steelers?

In the days leading up to Sunday, the forecast was calling for rain right around kickoff and throughout the matchup.

As of early Sunday morning, rain might be avoided. According to Weather.com, the game is expected to be very cloudy. Of course, that leaves the door open for some potential rain, but it just might end up holding off.

At kickoff, there is a 3% chance of rain, which increases slightly over time, but not to the point where it’s currently guaranteed to rain. With the temperature in the low 60s, the Eagles and the Steelers might not see the weather play a factor at all.

The State Of The Steelers & The Eagles

Heading into Sunday’s action, the Steelers are second in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals lead the way in that division with a 7-2 record. They won their last five games.

The Steelers are 6-3 on the season and recently lost a game. While the Steelers have been perfect when playing in Pittsburgh, they have a 2-3 record on the road.

As for the Eagles, very little has gone right this season. At this point, relying on the weather to help them out just tells you plenty about their desperation level.

The last time the Eagles won a game was during Week 2, against the Tennessee Titans. At this point, they are 2-7.

The Eagles and the Steelers are set for a 1 PM ET kickoff on Sunday.